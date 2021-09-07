CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Charles, MO

Woman accused of slashing 6-year-old boy’s throat

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QiGBF_0botgrRO00

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — A Missouri woman is in jail, accused of cutting a child’s throat.

Natalia Jacquemin, 46, has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action, the St. Louis Post Dispatch reported.

Police said Jacquemin reported to them that she had “slit his throat” the night of Aug. 27, according to the newspaper.

According to court documents, Jaquemin told police “I tried getting him away from his dad. I slit his neck. ... I did it,” the Dispatch reported.

She thought she had killed the child.

Police said Jacquemin told the responding officer, “I just wanted him to rest in peace.”

Police did not explain the relationship between Jacquemin and the child, who suffered an 8-inch cut across the front of his neck. He needed surgery to repair the damage to his muscles, both the Dispatch and The Associated Press reported.

A judge set Jacquemin’s bail at $2 million.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Mother reunites with daughter kidnapped 14 years ago

A mother and her daughter are finally back together after being apart for 14 years. Jacqueline Hernandez had been kidnapped from her home in 2007 when she was only six years old, WFTV reported. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Hernandez had been taken by her father, Pablo Hernandez.
RELATIONSHIPS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

German police probe balloon that caused mass blackout

BERLIN — (AP) — German police are investigating the source of a balloon that caused a massive blackout in and around the eastern city of Dresden. Authorities said the metal foil balloon caused a short-circuit at an electricity substation in Dresden shortly after 2 p.m. Monday, causing a power outage that affected hospitals, trams, factories and about 300,000 households. Dozens of people were trapped in elevators until electricity about an hour later.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Charles, MO
Saint Charles, MO
Crime & Safety
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

City Watch issued for missing 25-year-old woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are asking for help to find a woman they fear might be in danger. Tomica Pryor went missing from the Methodist University Hospital which is on the 1200 block of Union Avenue. She has been missing since early Tuesday morning. Police described Pryor as 5...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

More than 20 cars broken into overnight in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is looking for whoever is responsible for breaking into more than a dozen cars. “There were more than 20 break-ins in the southeast part of Shelby County/ Those include Irene Blvd, Inverness, Tamarron Circle, near Hacks and Shelby Drive,” a spokesperson for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office told FOX13.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
61K+
Followers
64K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy