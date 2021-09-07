Hell Let Loose will arrive at next-gen consoles this fall
Black matter’s World War II realistic shooter will take advantage of all the power of the new generation for a total immersion in the war scenarios. With Call of Duty Vanguard and Battlefield 2042 on the horizon, the FPS scene has been dominated by these two AAA titles, but behind them is a behemoth about to reach the next generation of consoles, and it looks fantastic, as we’ve previously covered on Game Freaks 365.gamefreaks365.com
