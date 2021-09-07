Hell Let Loose will arrive at next-gen consoles this fall

Welcome back to Next-Gen Console Watch, our show following all the news and rumors on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series. This week, we check in on 300 days of the Xbox Series and Playstation 5. We discuss hardware availability, exclusive games, and whether or not their special features have delivered on their promises. Will this new class of consoles receive passing grades or is there much more for them to work on? Also, poll results from last week! 00:00 - Intro 01:00 - Xbox Series X/S: The First 300 Days 02:03 - PS5: The First 300 Days 04:37 - The State of DualSense 06:12 - The State of Quick Resume 07:06 - Have Activity Cards Taken Off? 08:25 - The State of Exclusive Games 11:24 - Poll Results & Outro.

