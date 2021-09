Battery widgets were a pretty big deal back in the day. Android phones rarely showed your battery percentage in the status bar so a widget helped you keep track of stuff. Most Android phones show the battery percentage in the status bar these days. Thus, widgets aren’t the most necessary thing. Some people still enjoy having one, though, and there are still some really good ones out there. A good battery widget should have options, at least some customization, and be accurate. Here are the best battery widgets for Android.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO