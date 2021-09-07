Two Openings on Sager Creek Advisory Committee

The City of Siloam Springs has two openings for membership on the Sager Creek Advisory Committee. The committee will serve as a review board to assess engineering and other studies submitted on the creek and will propose recommendations to the City Board of Directors on how to best improve and develop Sager Creek in the downtown area in the future. The Committee will meet approximately three times over the next four to six months. All interested residents are encouraged to apply. Please submit your name, contact information, and a letter of interest to the city stating why you would like to serve to the Community Development Office at 410 N. Broadway, Siloam Springs, AR 72761, or email the information to Don Clark at dclark@siloamsprings.