Construction to start on phase two of Powell car condo community

Rick Harrison Wolfe doesn’t see the time it is taking for the North Market tower to come to life as a frustration. The project first was announced in 2017. Detailed plans were released in 2019, but the development process was then further delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Last week, changes to the development team as well as an expansion of the overall project, including three more stories and affordable housing units, were announced, with a 2022 groundbreaking now on the docket.

