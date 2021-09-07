How to Be More Persuasive and Increase Your Influence

You can find many books, courses, workshops, and influence professionals who will try to share how you can become better at influencing and more persuasive, but many of them use examples or experiments which have never taken place or cannot be applied in the workplace. Some techniques, methods, or tools of increasing your levels of influence and persuasion have become outdated as the world changes. Instead of a one size fits all approach to influence and persuasion, clients are using data to help guide their marketing efforts.