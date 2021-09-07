The 15 Best Lamborghinis Of All Time

No matter if it’s a vintage roadster or an old-school off-roader, a classic car is undeniably more special to drive than its modern-day counterpart. Because it’s true: they really don’t build ’em like they used to. However, what that means in practice can be totally different depending on whether you’re the misty-eyed onlooker or the frustrated owner who’s faced with the car’s constant headaches. For as much as we like to romanticize classics for their beautiful styling and their raw road feel, all it takes is one breakdown to realize that, yes, there’s a reason why automotive technology has continued to evolve. Of course, there’s something to be said for originality, but wouldn’t it be nice if you didn’t have to keep AAA on speed dial?

