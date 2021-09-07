CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottonwood, AZ

Cottonwood City Officials Mull Continuation Of Water Education Funds

knau.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cottonwood City Council is set to consider a continuation of funding for a years-long water conservation education program at a meeting Tuesday evening. The program began in 2012, according to council, and has since been implemented in schools throughout the Verde Valley to teach students between kindergarten and 8th grade. City officials say it was the state’s first “comprehensive water education” program.

www.knau.org

