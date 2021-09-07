CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawsuit: GOP donor used wealth, political connections to sex traffic teen

By Andy Mannix
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota GOP donor Anton Lazzaro used his wealth and political connections to coerce a 16-year-old into sex and then attempt to pay her family for their silence, according to allegations in a new lawsuit filed Tuesday. Jeff Anderson, a St. Paul-based attorney well-known for suing the Catholic Church for child...

