Drake Producer Noah “40” Shebib Explains The R. Kelly Sample On ‘Certified Lover Boy’

Fuel has been added to the fire of the scandal involving the relationship between Aaliyah and R. Kelly. It has been long and widely reported that the disgraced singer carried on an inappropriate relationship with Aaliyah when she was a young teen, even marrying her when she was just 15 years old. Sadly, Aaliyah would never get the chance to share her side of what occurred during those early years as she was entrusted to Kelly by her family to help shape her career, but there has been speculation for decades.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO