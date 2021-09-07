Drake Producer Noah “40” Shebib Explains The R. Kelly Sample On ‘Certified Lover Boy’
Editor’s Note: This article contains descriptions of sexual abuse. Drake’s finally released his latest album, Certified Lover Boy, last week but fans were surprised to see R. Kelly’s name in the credits for the song “TSU.” Over the weekend, Drake’s longtime producer Noah “40” Shebib responded to an Instagram post that pointed out R. Kelly is credited as a co-lyricist on the album with a lengthy comment explaining the situation.genius.com
