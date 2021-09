WASHINGTON DC (77WABC) – The United States announces nearly $64 million dollars in additional humanitarian assistance for the Afghan people. Today, the United States announced nearly $64 million in additional humanitarian assistance for the people of Afghanistan. This funding from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and the U.S. Department of State will flow through independent organizations, such as UN agencies and NGOs, and provide life-saving support directly to Afghans facing the compounding effects of insecurity, conflict, recurring natural disasters, and the COVID-19 pandemic. For assistance to be effective, we will need an environment conducive to the principled delivery of aid, including the ability for both female and male aid workers to operate freely. This contribution underscores the United States’ commitment to the Afghan people.

