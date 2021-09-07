CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Is This The Cover Artwork Of The New MASTODON Album?

Cover picture for the articleMASTODON has released the artwork for what appears to be a new album titled "Hushed And Grim". The Atlanta progressive metallers shared the jigsaw puzzle-like pieces of the mystery image on the band's social media accounts and their fan e-mail list. No further details are currently available, but the LP is expected to be released sometime this fall. The follow-up to 2017's "Emperor Of Sand" was recorded at West End Sound, which is located inside of Ember City, the rehearsal facility that members of MASTODON manage in Atlanta. Helming the effort was Grammy-winning producer/mixer/engineer David Bottrill, who has previously worked with MUSE, DREAM THEATER and TOOL, among many others.

