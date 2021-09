Saquon Barkley is entering 2021 looking to prove he's worth not only a new Giants contract but recognition as one of the NFL's best running backs. But it remains to be seen whether he'll get the chance to start his bounce-back campaign in Week 1. As ESPN's Jordan Raanan reported Tuesday, New York won't decide on Barkley's status for the team's Sept. 12 opener until next week, perhaps even days before kickoff, while the former Pro Bowler recovers from a torn ACL suffered last September.

