TAG Heuer Brings Back A Classic James Bond Dive Watch From The ‘80s

Now the 25th Bond is still in the cinemas. Apple allegedly tried to get streaming rights, but is now getting a 45-minute feature. With a year and a half delay, the 25th Bond film “No Time To Die” will finally hit the cinemas on September 30th, in Great Britain and Germany, and the USA will join on October 8th. As an appetizer, MGM is releasing a 45-minute retrospective by and with Bond actor Daniel Craig about his 15 years as His Majesty’s secret agent, Deadline reports. From September 7th to October 7th, the documentary “Being James Bond” will be available as a free rental film on the Apple TV app. Apple allegedly tried to get the streaming rights last year after the premiere planned for spring 2020 had to be postponed again and again due to the pandemic. But unlike other movies that went straight to streaming in the past 18 months (such as Pixar’s “Luca” on Disney + or Tom Hanks’ “Greyhound” on Apple TV +), the Bond makers refused to publish the fifth and definitely last Bond- Film with Daniel Craig in the lead role, to be shown elsewhere than in a cinema.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO