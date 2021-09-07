CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TAG Heuer Brings Back A Classic James Bond Dive Watch From The ‘80s

By Johnny Brayson
hiconsumption.com
 7 days ago

James Bond has strictly been an Omega man for the past 25 years, but the character previously wore several other watch brands, including Rolex, Breitling, and Seiko. One of the coolest references that 007 ever strapped to his wrist was a TAG Heuer “Night Diver,” a black PVD-coated dive watch with a fully-lumed dial worn briefly by Timothy Dalton in 1987’s The Living Daylights. Now, that watch is back in a modernized and upgraded form with the TAG Heuer Aquaracer Professional 300 Night Diver.

