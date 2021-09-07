CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Howard University cancels classes after ransomware attack

By Zachary Cohen
CNN
CNN
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — Howard University canceled classes Tuesday as it continues to investigate a ransomware attack on the school's network, according to an interim update on the situation posted by the university, which is in Washington, DC. The university's information technology team detected "unusual activity" on the network last week and...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 1

Related
CNN

George W. Bush just threw a whole lot of shade at Donald Trump

(CNN) — The man who was president during the attacks of September 11, 2001, used a speech commemorating the 20th anniversary of that terrible day to call out the "malign force" coursing through the country thanks to the presidency (and post-presidency) of Donald Trump and offered an alternative vision for his party and the country.
POTUS
HackRead

REvil ransomware gang is back after disappearing amid Kaseya attack

The official .Onion website of REvil ransomware gang is back online while its chat platform and clearnet site is still offline. The official website of the REvil ransomware gang (aka Sodinokibi) which is accessible through the Tor browser is back online after mysteriously going offline in July 2021. It is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Maryland State
wlsam.com

Ransomware group that carried out major attacks reappears after brief absence

A Russian-speaking cybercriminal group responsible for a series of ransomware attacks on major US firms brought some of its infrastructure back online this week in a sign that it could be back in business, according to cybersecurity experts. Payment portals and a victim-shaming website used by the so-called REvil group...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Howard University#Washington Dc#Private Schools#Fbi#Attackers#Check Point Research#Dhs
WXIA 11 Alive

Home Depot responds to Biden vaccine mandate

ATLANTA — The Home Depot, one of Georgia's largest employers, said in a statement Friday it was "evaluating" things after President Joe Biden announced new regulations to require employees of larger businesses to get vaccinated or submit to weekly COVID testing. The Atlanta-based company, with thousands of employees in Georgia...
ATLANTA, GA
Vanity Fair

Ron DeSantis Once Again Told to Sit Down and STFU by Florida Judge

Back in July, as part of his ongoing effort to kill as many Floridians as possible, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order banning mask mandates in his state’s schools, claiming that parents should have the right to expose their kids to a highly contagious virus that’s claimed more than 650,000 lives in the U.S. thus far, and hospitalized 10 times more Florida children last week than when school began. Shortly after that, he threatened to withhold pay from school officials who had the audacity to look at the data, consider the significantly more communicable delta variant, and make their own decisions regarding masking, a threat he followed through on in August, when the Florida Department of Education withheld the salaries of school board members in Alachua and Broward counties who voted to impose mask mandates.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming In 2021?

) — The pandemic continues almost a year and a half after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is pushing up case numbers among the unvaccinated, and President Biden recently announced a strengthening of efforts to encourage vaccines. The rise in cases could slow the improving economy. Meanwhile, some people have yet to experience any real recovery at all. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended on Labor Day. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check could help those who are still struggling to make ends meet. A few places have recognized that need for additional help and stepped up with additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) provide another stimulus check in 2021?
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
theohiostar.com

Report: ‘Unknown’ Ballots in Georgia, Pennsylvania Surpass Biden’s Margin of Victory There

Georgia and Pennsylvania, two of the most closely contested states in last year’s presidential election, both logged a high number of unaccounted-for mail-in ballots, according to new reports from an election watchdog group. The Public Interest Legal Foundation determined this week that Pennsylvania had 15,175 undeliverable mail-in ballots and 425,606...
GEORGIA STATE
wmleader.com

Student seen throwing away 2,977 American flags for 9/11

A Washington University student was caught on camera tossing thousands of American flags commemorating the lives lost in the Sept. 11 terror attacks in the garbage — calling the display a “political prop upholding American hegemony.”. Fadel Alkilani was seen stuffing blue garbage bags with the flags Saturday on the...
POLITICS
CNN

CNN

648K+
Followers
98K+
Post
532M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy