Reigning Champ & Everlast Collab On A Super-Pristine Boxing Glove & Bag Capsule

By Johnny Brayson
hiconsumption.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a match made in sports heaven, premium athletic apparel brand Reigning Champ has teamed up with iconic fighting equipment maker Everlast on an all-new collection of boxing gear that has to be the cleanest and freshest we’ve ever seen. The Everlast x Reigning Champ collection is small but effective,...

