Reigning Champ & Everlast Collab On A Super-Pristine Boxing Glove & Bag Capsule

It's a big day for collectors and players of the Dragon Ball Super Card Game. Today, Bandai releases one of the DBSCG's annual products which is also one of the most highly-anticipated within the community. The new Dragon Ball Super Card Game Special Anniversary Box 2021 release today. The box will include 96 cards in total with 35 guaranteed cards from the Special Anniversary Set with each card including a double, two five-card Special Anniversary Packs featuring foil versions of cards from the set, four Vault Power-Up Packs with four cards each, one of four Anniversary 2021 sleeves, and one of four Storage Box Anniversary 2021 designs. These are often seen as a chase not only to collect each set of sleeves and each box, but also to collect foil versions of the best reprints and cards from the set.
