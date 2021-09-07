This Custom Honda CX500 Moto Was Built By A Pair Of Ex-Pininfarina Designers

The Subaru WRX, the Japanese marque’s legendary sedan, just got some tempting upgrades for the 2022 model year that make it the most performance-capable WRX yet. First up, the 2022 Subaru WRX has been fitted with a brand-new larger and more powerful engine in the form of a direct-injected turbocharged 2.4L BOXER engine putting out 271 HP and 258 lb.-ft. of torque. The engine is complemented by a new electronic wastegate that eliminates turbo lag for more immediate access to power. Asymmetrical AWD remains standard, of course, but handling has been improved thanks to a new track-tuned suspension, a stiffer chassis, and a new dual-pinion electric power steering system. The exterior styling is sleeker, sportier, and more aggressive, and, thankfully, a six-speed manual transmission remains standard. If this sounds too tame for you, then you can opt for the top-spec GT trim, which adds in electronically controlled dampers, a new Drive Mode Select system, and the new Subaru Performance Transmission with 30% faster upshifts and 50% quicker downshifts. Subaru has not yet revealed pricing for the 2022 WRX, but it will be available early next year.
Comments / 0