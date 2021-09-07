CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

This Custom Honda CX500 Moto Was Built By A Pair Of Ex-Pininfarina Designers

By Tim Huber
hiconsumption.com
 7 days ago

With so many custom motorcycle shops around the world constantly producing one-off bikes, it’s become exceedingly difficult to deliver a build that stands out as being truly unique, though that’s nonetheless exactly what Dotto Creations has managed to do with its debut project, a monocoque-bodied Honda CX500 that’s been christened “Biancaneve” — Italian for “Snow White.”

hiconsumption.com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorAuthority

7X Design's latest project is a coach-built Italian supercar packing 1,900 hp

After launching a coach-built Ferrari inspired by the 288 GTO, British firm 7X Design is back with a one-off, Lamborghini-based build. Called the Rayo, it was unveiled at the Hampton Court Concours d'Elegance in the U.K. last week. The Rayo is based on a Lamborghini Huracan and features bespoke carbon-fiber...
CARS
RideApart

This 1982 Honda CX500 Turbo Is Waiting For You To Take It Home

It’s interesting to think that there are hardly any production motorcycles, other than the Kawasaki H2 range, of course, that make use of forced induction. In the car world, it’s common practice for manufacturers to make use of turbochargers or superchargers to give smaller engines an equal amount of grunt as that of their larger counterparts. However, when it comes to motorcycles, is it really true that there’s no replacement for displacement?
CARS
RideApart

Honda Europe Announces Custom CB650R Build Contest Winner

In June, 2021, COVID-19 forced France’s Waves and Wheels organizers to cancel the event for the second year in a row. As always, countless custom builders and manufacturers marked their calendars for the Biarritz bike show. Honda Europe originally planned to unveil 10 custom CB650R builds at the show, but the last-minute cancellation forced the brand to think outside the box.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Pininfarina#Moto#Turin#Italian#The Dotto Creations
Motorious

Pininfarina Simulator Heads To Auction

It’s the perfect addition for the car nut who has it all…. When not actively driving on the road, some gearheads like to hone their skills behind the wheel of a simulator. Sure, you could play Forza on your Xbox at home, or if you’re really fancy get the wheel and pedals kit to make it more realistic. For those who want a truly high end simulation experience, there’s this ultra-exclusive Pininfarina Leggenda eClassic Simulator, which just so happens to be headed for the auction block this month.
TECHNOLOGY
hiconsumption.com

This Futuristic Tesla Electric Motorcycle Is Fit For A Sci-Fi Film

Based out of San Diego, Ash Thorp is widely recognized as being one of the most talented vehicle designers and concept artists ever to get behind a computer screen. For the 2021 year, Thorp tells us that he and his close friend and collaborator Carlos “colorsponge” have teamed up in an effort to deliver a whopping two-dozen rendered projects in their M.H.C. Collection. And despite the ambitious workload, the duo has assigned themselves, the quality of their work remains top-notch, as evidenced by Carlos and Ash’s latest addition to the series, “THE SOKUDO.”
CARS
hiconsumption.com

BMW’s All-Electric AMBY Concepts Blur The Line Between Bicycle And Moto

Lately, BMW has been charging full-on into electrified urban mobility, with everything from scooters to trikes to minibikes making up its vision for the future of transport. As if those rides weren’t enough, though, the German automaker has just unveiled two more two-wheeled concepts for this year’s Munich Motor Show.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
hiconsumption.com

The 12 Best Track-Only Motorcycles

Piloting a state-of-the-art supercar on a closed course is one of the most fun and exhilarating activities that one can experience, however, automobiles with these performance capabilities come at a price that only an elite and affluent few can afford. Motorcycles, on the other hand, are markedly more accessible, with a lower barrier to entry and cheaper running costs — all while maintaining the ability to go toe-to-toe with some of the world’s most advanced hypercars.
CARS
hiconsumption.com

Porsche Unleashes Its Sustainability-Focused Mission R E-GT Racer Concept

The automotive landscape is undeniably making a push to move in a markedly more sustainable direction, however, it’s been difficult to accomplish this monumental shift without largely sacrificing on performance. Aiming to offer the best of both worlds, Porsche has just unveiled its all-new Mission R, an all-electric GT racing car concept that boasts a wildly-potent zero-emissions powertrain wrapped in a revolutionary new chassis and bodywork design crafted from renewable materials.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Geely design chief Peter Horbury moved to Lotus, replaced by ex-Bentley designer

Veteran designer Peter Horbury this week was named senior vice president of design at Lotus. Horbury previously headed design at Lotus parent company Geely. Coinciding with the announcement by Lotus, Geely said it signed on former Bentley design chief Stefan Sielaff as its new lead designer. Prior to joining Geely...
BUSINESS
hiconsumption.com

Lotus Says Goodbye To Its Gas-Engined Cars With A Track-Only Emira Racer

After nearly three-quarters of a century of petrol-powered automotive icons, Lotus Cars is bidding farewell to its gas-engined offerings in favor of more sustainable EV models. However, in an attempt to give its final gas model one final sendoff, the Hethel firm has unveiled a track-only version of its Emira.
CARS
hiconsumption.com

Ultra-Luxury Goes Electric In Mercedes-Maybach’s EQS SUV Concept

If you’re a discerning billionaire who’s concerned that the chauffeured cars of tomorrow won’t offer the same kind of opulence as today, don’t be. Mercedes-Maybach has debuted the Concept EQS all-electric SUV, and the future looks quite luxurious indeed. Built as a near-production one-off concept, the Maybach Concept EQS offers...
CARS
hiconsumption.com

Technics Unveils A New Grand Class SL-1210GR Direct Drive Turntable

Since its debut in 1972, The Technics (pronounced “Techniques”) SL-1200 turntable has represented the industry standard in the DJ and pro audio realm. Over the subsequent half-century, the Japanese brand has treated its SL range to a myriad of updates and revisions, culminating in the latest iteration of the deck, the SL-1210GR.
ELECTRONICS
hiconsumption.com

MANHART Beefs Up The BMW X6 M With An Extra 104HP & Tons Of Carbon

The BMW X6 M Competition is the ultimate version of BMW’s sleek SUV coupe, with 617 horsepower and 553 lb.-ft. of torque out of the factory. But those numbers aren’t ultimate enough for extreme German-based tuner MANHART, so they’ve gone and transformed BMW’s crossover into the radical MHX6 700 WB.
CARS
hiconsumption.com

This Classic Truck Restomod Shop Works Exclusively On ’80s & ’90s Toyotas

Over the last decade, the classic truck customs and restomod scene has absolutely exploded in popularity, leading to the inception of a host of companies that specialize in wrenching on particular makes or models. One such outfit is Corsetti Cruisers, a Southern California shop that focuses exclusively on breathing new life into classic Toyota trucks and SUVs.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

No Two Ford Maverick Mini-Trucks Will Look The Same

The Ford Maverick was revealed recently and has been impressing us ever since. The pickup will be light on gas and has trounced its biggest rival in the Hyundai Santa Cruz on more than one occasion, despite the truck not yet being on the streets or dealer floors. That must mean that it's a pretty good package straight from the factory, but as always, buyers want to be able to add more capability and personalization to their new vehicles. Fortunately, Ford knows this and has always offered ways to enhance its products. Last month, the Blue Oval promised that it would be offering more parts and accessories for the Maverick soon, and now we've got a sneak peek of what to expect.
CARS
hiconsumption.com

The 20 Best Restomods You Can Buy

No matter if it’s a vintage roadster or an old-school off-roader, a classic car is undeniably more special to drive than its modern-day counterpart. Because it’s true: they really don’t build ’em like they used to. However, what that means in practice can be totally different depending on whether you’re the misty-eyed onlooker or the frustrated owner who’s faced with the car’s constant headaches. For as much as we like to romanticize classics for their beautiful styling and their raw road feel, all it takes is one breakdown to realize that, yes, there’s a reason why automotive technology has continued to evolve. Of course, there’s something to be said for originality, but wouldn’t it be nice if you didn’t have to keep AAA on speed dial?
CARS
hiconsumption.com

Subaru’s WRX Gets A Bigger Engine & Keeps The Stick Shift For 2022

The Subaru WRX, the Japanese marque’s legendary sedan, just got some tempting upgrades for the 2022 model year that make it the most performance-capable WRX yet. First up, the 2022 Subaru WRX has been fitted with a brand-new larger and more powerful engine in the form of a direct-injected turbocharged 2.4L BOXER engine putting out 271 HP and 258 lb.-ft. of torque. The engine is complemented by a new electronic wastegate that eliminates turbo lag for more immediate access to power. Asymmetrical AWD remains standard, of course, but handling has been improved thanks to a new track-tuned suspension, a stiffer chassis, and a new dual-pinion electric power steering system. The exterior styling is sleeker, sportier, and more aggressive, and, thankfully, a six-speed manual transmission remains standard. If this sounds too tame for you, then you can opt for the top-spec GT trim, which adds in electronically controlled dampers, a new Drive Mode Select system, and the new Subaru Performance Transmission with 30% faster upshifts and 50% quicker downshifts. Subaru has not yet revealed pricing for the 2022 WRX, but it will be available early next year.
CARS
outdoorchannelplus.com

Custom Rods, Fishing Passions Built in Hands-On Program

Mud Hole Education Program brings rod building to students all across America. Sharing the passion of fishing with the next generation can come in a variety of forms. Crickets, floats and bluegills teach fishing basics (of course, later, it's plastic worms and bass). Hands-on instruction in equipment maintenance, boat trailering, pre-trip preparation, and the like, builds skills and good habits. Your own conduct around young anglers promotes stewardship of the resource and responsible behavior.
HOBBIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy