SylvanSport Unveils The First All-Electric Adventure RV With A 400-Mile Range

By Johnny Brayson
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile electric cars are a dime a dozen these days, all-electric RVs are anything but. RVs are huge, they often travel great distances to secluded locations, and they require a ton of power to not only power themselves, but all of their amenities. Creating an all-electric platform that provides enough juice to power an RV without sacrificing range is a tall task, but SyvlanSport seems to have cracked the code with their new Leading the Charge concept.

Comments / 0

