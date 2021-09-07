Peyton Stovall looks at Purdue’s EMPOWER and NIL programs – AAS3E3
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Always Aggressive Podcast welcomed special guest Peyton Stovall to the show Thursday, ready to talk about the Boilermakers' EMPOWER program, all things Name, Image & Likeness, and his path to joining the Purdue family. Stovall serves as Purdue's Assistant Athletics Director for Student-Athlete Development and is a Lafayette native, growing up in the area and attending Lafayette Jefferson High School.www.mattalkonline.com
