Mauricio Lara-Josh Warrington Rematch Ended In A Technical Draw
The rematch between Mauricio Lara and former IBF Featherweight champion Josh Warrington ended in a technical draw after the Bronco sustained a cut on his left eyebrow. Lara suffered the injury after Warrington and his head collided during the match. Referee Steve Gray stopped the contest when the fight was only two rounds in. The ringside doctor had confirmed that Lara’s corner was unable to stop the bleeding from his gaping wound.www.fightsports.tv
Comments / 0