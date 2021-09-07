Mauricio Lara-Josh Warrington Rematch Ended In A Technical Draw

Josh Warrington maintains his long-held dream of landing a lucrative world title bout in the United States will be back on track if he gains revenge over Mauricio Lara in their non-title featherweight rematch at Headingley on Saturday night.The 30-year-old was sent crashing to his first career defeat by Lara in February, a loss that derailed his lofty ambitions and also shattered the self-styled aura of invincibility built up by Warrington after a succession of high-profile wins and defences.Warrington, who relinquished his IBF title prior to facing Lara, is now the first to acknowledge that he fell for his own...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO