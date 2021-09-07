CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Mauricio Lara-Josh Warrington Rematch Ended In A Technical Draw

By Fight Sports
fightsports.tv
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rematch between Mauricio Lara and former IBF Featherweight champion Josh Warrington ended in a technical draw after the Bronco sustained a cut on his left eyebrow. Lara suffered the injury after Warrington and his head collided during the match. Referee Steve Gray stopped the contest when the fight was only two rounds in. The ringside doctor had confirmed that Lara’s corner was unable to stop the bleeding from his gaping wound.

www.fightsports.tv

Comments / 0

Related
Wrestling-edge.com

Megan Fox Leaks Bad Conor McGregor Accusation

At UFC 264, Conor McGregor finally faced off against Dustin Poirier in the main event of the show. With expectations off the roof, fans simply could not tell who was going to become the winner of the fight. Conor McGregor would go on to fracture his ankle at the end of the first round and this resulted in Dustin Poirier winning the fight via a TKO. Conor McGregor’s surprising haircut photo also recently leaked.
UFC
Wrestling-edge.com

Jorge Masvidal Leaks Surprising Megan Fox Video

The more I look at Hollywood, boxing, and UFC, the more I see shades of professional wrestling just by the way that all of this stuff plays out. In a recent video gone viral, Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly were going at it at the VMAs. No, you really can not make this stuff up. One onlooker (albeit from his home) was Jorge Masvidal who wants to see this as a match ASAP.
UFC
Wrestling-edge.com

Tito Ortiz Leaks Anderson Silva ‘Cheating’ Video

The former UFC star Anderson Silva knocked out Tito Ortiz in the first round of their boxing contest in the co-main event at Saturday’s Triller Fight Club Legends II event in Hollywood, Fla. Ortiz claimed that Silva hit him with an illegal hit to the back of the head in their Triller fight. He took to Twitter and lashed out at ‘The Spider’ and made the bold claim.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Warrington
fightsports.tv

Anderson Silva Plans To Box For Three More Years

UFC legend Anderson Silva doesn’t want to halt his boxing journey anytime soon. The MMA legend-turned-boxer has affirmed that he will fight for at least three more years. “My goal is my last fight is 49 (years old). Forty-nine, I’m done. Probably, I’m done. That is my goal,” he told TMZ. “Fight three more years and done. 49. That’s the number. Maybe I can fight more, but right now my goal is when I turn 49, I stop fighting.”
UFC
Wrestling-edge.com

Evander Holyfield ‘Suspended’ By Triller

It is being reported and confirmed by MMA Junkie that Evander Holyfield has been issued a medical suspension for thirty days by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation following his first round knockout during last weekend’s Triller Fight Club card. This is the commissioning body that looked after the event. According to the outlet, Suspensions can terminate earlier than written, barring if a physicians gives full medical clearance. This big name recently leaked this heartbreaking Evander Holyfield news.
COMBAT SPORTS
Wrestling-edge.com

Amanda Nunes Sad Medical Rumor Leaks

It was recently reported that Amanda Nunes, contacted COVID-19 – which effectively cancelled her scheduled fight against Julianna Peña at UFC 265. Now, Peña is stating that Nunes allegedly did not have COVID afterall, or at least might not have been entirely truthful about her COVID claims. A top UFC name recently dropped this Amanda Nunes bombshell.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Ibf#Bronco#The Leeds Warrior
Boxing Scene

Aidos Yerbossynuly Stops Lennox Allen in WBA Eliminator

Aidos Yerbossynuly knocked out Lennox Allen in the tenth round to win their World Boxing Association (WBA) super middleweight eliminator, which was held on Sunday night at the Nursultan Jekpe-Jek Arena in Astana, Kazakhstan. The strong local fighter had to work hard against an opponent who did not make it...
COMBAT SPORTS
fightsports.tv

Anderson Silva Faceplants Tito Ortiz With Brutal First Round KO

Anderson Silva added a second boxing victory to his belt. Silva knocked Tito Ortiz out cold at 1:21 minutes in the first round, leaving some fans questioning why two 46-year-old former UFC champions got in the ring to begin with. Still, viewers saw Ortiz over-matched by Silva on the Triller...
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Maxboxing

It's do or die time for Josh Warrington

Eight months ago, Josh Warrington was sitting on top of the world. Overlooked and underrated, Warrington captured a couple of English titles. In 2018 he upset Lee Selby to win the IBF featherweight. His motto was determination and hard work. He was the little engine who could. His proverbial roll...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Josh Warrington still has his sights set on United States world title fight

Josh Warrington maintains his long-held dream of landing a lucrative world title bout in the United States will be back on track if he gains revenge over Mauricio Lara in their non-title featherweight rematch at Headingley on Saturday night.The 30-year-old was sent crashing to his first career defeat by Lara in February, a loss that derailed his lofty ambitions and also shattered the self-styled aura of invincibility built up by Warrington after a succession of high-profile wins and defences.Warrington, who relinquished his IBF title prior to facing Lara, is now the first to acknowledge that he fell for his own...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Warrington v Lara DAZN press quotes and photos

“Thank you for being here in Leeds today, what a turnout, it feels so good. I forgot what this felt like, the big stage, the media, the fans, the atmosphere and anticipation for a massive night on Saturday in Leeds. “20,000 people at Headingley Stadium, the home of Leeds Rhinos...
COMBAT SPORTS
Android Central

Lara vs Warrington 2 live stream: How to watch the featherweight rematch right now

Back in February at the SSE Arena in London, 30-year-old Josh "The Leeds Warrior" Warrington and 23-year-old Mauricio "Bronco" Lara met in the ring for a featherweight showdown. While Warrington wanted to "put Leeds on the map" at their previous encounter by becoming the city's first male boxing world champion, Lara proved to be quite a formidable opponent.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BoxingNews24.com

Eddie Hearn talks Oscar Valdez ruling, Benn vs. Granados & Lara vs. Warrington

By Charles Brun: Promoter Eddie Hearn sounded off on Friday on the Oscar Valdez ruling, Conor Benn vs. Adrian Granados, and the Mauricio Lara vs. Josh Warrington 2 fights this Saturday. Hearn’s show this Saturday night at the Headingley Rugby League Stadium, Leeds, sees former IBF featherweight champion Warrington (30-1,...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Warrington facing Lara in a ‘Career-saver’ fight says Eddie Hearn

By William Lloyd: Josh Warrington has a risky “career-saver” fight this Saturday night against his former conqueror Mauricio Lara in a crucial 12 round main event fight at the Headingley Rugby League Stadium in Leeds. DAZN will broadcast the entire fight card. The former IBF featherweight champion Warrington (30-1, 7...
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy