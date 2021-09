Nate Ebner‘s return to New York could be coming soon. ESPN’s Field Yates tweets that the veteran special teams ace visited the Giants today. This is especially notable considering Joe Judge‘s assertion throughout the offseason that the organization would re-sign Ebner once he was ready to return to the team. Initially, Ebner was away from the team as he pursued a trip to the Olympics with the USA rugby squad, but he announced that he was withdrawing from contention back in June. That seemingly opened the door for his return, but it’s been a month-plus without any developments.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO