President Biden announced a series of new, stricter vaccine mandates on Thursday, in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19. The announcement included a vaccine requirement for all federal workers and health care staff. He also instructed the Labor Department to require vaccination or weekly testing for all companies with 100 or more employees - or be fined for non-compliance. As many as 100 million Americans would be affected by the new mandates. Biden said the U.S. was "in much better shape" than before he took office, but that "we're in a tough stretch and it could last for a while".

U.S. POLITICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO