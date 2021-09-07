CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Environmental groups call for postponement of climate talks

By DANICA KIRKA
 7 days ago

LONDON — A coalition of environmental groups has called for a pivotal climate conference to be postponed amid concern that many of those most affected by global warming won’t be able to attend because of the continuing threat from COVID-19. Campaigners said Tuesday that organizers hadn’t done enough to ensure broad participation in the event by providing access to vaccines and defraying the rising cost of travel for people from developing nations, many of which are subject to British government travel restrictions. The UN climate summit, known as COP26, is scheduled for Oct. 31-Nov. 12 in Scotland.

ravallirepublic.com

Climate action group sponsors virtual talk on climate change, animal health

The Bitterroot Climate Action Group will resume a series of informational talks on locally relevant issues related to climate change with “Climate change and animal health,” a virtual talk by Missoula veterinarian Scott Bovard. The presentation, which is co-sponsored by Montana Health Professionals for a Healthy Climate, will be at...
MISSOULA, MT
Brunswick News

Group holds summit to advocate for environmental, social justice

An environmental and social justice advocacy group on Friday called on Georgia’s two U.S. senators to adopt an infrastructure package that invests in renewable clean energy while addressing inequities that unfairly harm minorities and the poor. Georgia Interfaith Power and Light sent letters to Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and...
ENVIRONMENT
Berkeleyan Online

New faculty to focus on climate change and environmental justice

As human-caused climate change transforms the physical world—and increasingly, our society—its impacts disproportionately affect marginalized and vulnerable groups due to historical, systemic inequities and global economic trends. This “climate gap” is widely recognized but has not received widespread academic attention. Rausser College of Natural Resources is among several colleges on campus bolstering its research in the areas of climate mitigation, adaptation, and sustainable development with an equity and environmental justice lens.
BERKELEY, CA
klcc.org

Environmental Advocates Call For Federal Climate Initiatives To Offset Global Warming, Pollution

Supporters of a tougher federal climate policy gathered outside Eugene’s federal courthouse today. And some represented small businesses. Speakers advocated for investing in clean energy and transportation initiatives, and creating jobs to go with it. Hakan Hekimogolu, co-owner of Electric Avenue, spoke alongside one of his store’s electric bikes. He...
EUGENE, OR
yourcentralvalley.com

Oil-rich Norway goes to polls with climate on the agenda

STAVANGER, Norway (AP) — North Sea oil and gas has helped make Norway one of the wealthiest countries in the world. But as Norwegians head to the polls on Monday, fears about climate change have put the future of the industry at the top of the campaign agenda. The ruling...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Republic

Report: Climate change could see 200 million move by 2050

BARCELONA, Spain — Climate change could push more than 200 million people to leave their homes in the next three decades and create migration hot spots unless urgent action is taken to reduce global emissions and bridge the development gap, a World Bank report has found. The second part of...
AGRICULTURE
trust.org

Green lawmakers urge EU to speed up climate change measures

BRUSSELS, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Green lawmakers in the European Parliament on Monday urged European Union leaders to toughen their proposals to fight climate change, as they prepare for negotiations to set emissions-cutting plans into law. The European Commission, which drafts EU policies, in July unveiled a raft of bills...
ENVIRONMENT
Inhabitat.com

Call for climate action issued by Christian leaders

Christian leaders have petitioned officials worldwide to take action to address the climate crisis. In an unprecedented move, heads of several Christian denominations released a joint statement to encourage climate action ahead of key environmental conferences. The heads of the Roman Catholic Church, Anglican Communion, and Eastern Orthodox Church issued a joint statement last week, calling on global leaders to address two key issues: social inequality and climate change.
RELIGION
Axios

The fraught sprint to the UN climate summit

The scramble is intensifying to lay the groundwork for achieving tangible results at a key United Nations climate summit just seven weeks away. Driving the news: UN Secretary-General António Guterres and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will convene a heads-of-state-level gathering Monday on the sidelines of the General Assembly. The...
INDIA
spglobal.com

Decarbonization center stage in Germany's 'climate election'

Campaign billboards in Germany. Green momentum is pushing climate change up the agenda in the run-up to the Sept. 26 vote. Source: Sean Gallup/Staff/Getty Images News via Getty Images. Voters in Germany, Europe's largest economy, go to the polls Sept. 26 for a federal election with climate change and energy...
ENVIRONMENT
dallassun.com

UN asks China, US to cooperate on climate change efforts

The United States and China were encouraged to leave aside their differences to help maintain cooperation in combating climate change by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The relation between the two largest economies in the world are currently at their lowest in decades due to issues, including the origins of...
U.S. POLITICS
American Progress

RELEASE: 20 Groups Call on Congress To Pass the ‘Climate Test’

Washington, D.C. — Today, 20 national environmental, public health, and climate advocacy organizations called on Congress to pass the “Climate Test” by putting the country on a clear path to cutting in half planet-warming pollution by 2030. The message to Congress clearly lays out the investments that must be included...
WASHINGTON, DC
Space.com

Could climate change make humans go extinct?

The impacts of climate change are here with soaring temperatures, stronger hurricanes, intensified floods and a longer and more severe wildfire season. Scientists warn that ignoring climate change will yield "untold suffering" for humanity. But if things are going to get that much worse, could climate change make humans go extinct?
ENVIRONMENT
Mining Journal

Climate talk is offered Friday

MARQUETTE –The Northern Climate Network is organizing its climate lectures around the central theme of food and agriculture during the fall semester at Northern Michigan University. The Climate@Noon lecture series will begin from noon to 1 p.m. Friday with a discussion on gendered climate change vulnerability and food security in...
MARQUETTE, MI
maine.gov

Attorney General Frey Joins Coalition Calling On Congress to Prioritize Funding for Programs to Address the Climate Crisis, Environmental Injustice

Coalition Urges Inclusion of Clean Energy, Air, Water, and Climate Change Initiatives in Reconciliation Bill. AUGUSTA - Attorney General Aaron M. Frey today joined a coalition of 20 state attorneys general in urging Congress to respond to the climate crisis and advance environmental justice by funding critical programs in budget reconciliation legislation. In a letter to Democratic Congressional leaders, the coalition, led by New York Attorney General Letitia James, calls on Congress to pass infrastructure legislation and to allocate funding in the upcoming reconciliation bill that addresses the rapid transition to a clean energy economy, climate change, and the environmental injustices faced by low-income communities, communities of color, and Tribal and indigenous communities. The coalition urges Congress to fund actions that will substantially cut greenhouse gases-thereby preventing more dire climate change harmsand confront longstanding environmental injustice.
ENVIRONMENT
World Economic Forum

Taking the lead on climate action could be worth $11 trillion to India

Climate change is already impacting people’s lives and livelihoods in India. Left unchecked, people will be under even greater threat and the economy could lose $35 trillion by 2070, according to Deloitte. But if India leads the way with climate action, it could gain $11 trillion in economic value. India...
ENVIRONMENT

