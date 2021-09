Halloween Horror Nights 30 is off to a great start here at the Universal Orlando Resort. After the cancellation of the event last year, fans have been eager to get back to haunting Universal Studios Florida late into the night. The full event is back for 2021, with new shows and a full line up of houses and scare zones, with modifications due to COVID-19. Universal Orlando Resort had recently announced that dividers would be placed throughout houses between scare actors and guests, which left many people concerned the event would not live up to its full potential. We’ve been through all of the houses and scare zones multiple times now, and want to give you an idea of what to expect at Halloween Horror Nights this year.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO