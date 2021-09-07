Memorial service held for LCSO deputy who died after battle with COVID-19

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – A memorial service was held Tuesday, September 7 for a Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputy that passed away due to COVID-19 complications on August 31.

Deputy Sheriff First Class William Diaz, 29, died early in the morning on August 31, 2021, after battling the virus, the sheriff’s office announced. Deputy Diaz worked with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office for three years as a corrections deputy.

Diaz leaves behind a 10-month-old baby, the sheriff’s office said.

Diaz’s memorial service was held at McGregor Baptist Church in Fort Myers at 11 a.m.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno spoke at the service along with other members of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Marceno posthumously promoted Diaz to sergeant.

The wife of Sgt. Diaz was given the American flag that was draped across his coffin. The folded flag was presented by Sheriff Marceno.

LCSO end-of-watch call:

Two other Lee County employees also recently passed away from COVID-19 complications including Deputy First Class Steven Mazzotta, and Civil Process Server Wyvett Moore. All three passed away within a month of each other.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno urged staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19 a day after Diaz’s death was announced.

Family members of Mazzotta said he was not vaccinated. ABC7 asked Sheriff Marceno whether Diaz or Moore had been vaccinated against COVID-19, but he would not confirm either way.