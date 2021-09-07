CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Daily Wrestling News for Septembrer 7, 2021

By Jason Bryant
mattalkonline.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's a lot of wrestling news out there you don't normally see, because it's not really centralized, so that's where the Mat Talk Online Daily Wrestling News has come into play. Each day, content is curated and put together for a morning e-mail newsletter that will arrive at approximately 6 a.m. Central at least five days a week. Not interested in getting another e-mail? Read the news you might have missed from around the world. Some news might be related to other sports but has a connection to wrestling, that's why you'll sometimes see those here as well.

www.mattalkonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

What Kirk Ferentz said about Matt Campbell, Iowa State rivalry

This weekend, ESPN’s College GameDay will set up shop in Ames, Iowa, for the showdown between No. 10 Iowa and No. 9 Iowa State. These two teams have been playing one another for a long time, but few games have been as important as this one. During his press conference...
IOWA STATE
411mania.com

Impact News: Zicky Dice Appears on Impact Wrestling, Six-Man Tag Match Clip

– Zicky Dice made his Impact Wrestling debut on tonight’s show in a segment with Brian Myers. On tonight’s show, Myers vetted all the potential wrestlers recruited by Sam Beale and cut all of them except Dice and Manny Lemons. You can see the clip below:. – Impact also shared...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

THIS WEEK IN IMPACT WRESTLING 9/2: Preview, analysis, news, and updates on all things Impact Wrestling

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... In addition to being featured in a lengthy promo segment during last week’s Impact TV show, Deonna’s match against Melina at the NWA Empower show was a highlight of the event. The exciting contest saw Deonna win after making Melina tap to an armbar submission. Up next could be a feud with Mickie James, who Deonna attacked at the NWA 73 event.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Wood
Person
Doug Schwab
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Hall of Fame Class of 2021 – Samantha Prahalis

The Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame held its 2021 induction last weekend, adding 12 new members. The group, selected in 2020, attended a ceremony in the Covelli Center on Friday evening before being honored at halftime of the Ohio State football game on Saturday. Among the inductees was former...
OHIO STATE
goiowaawesome.com

FORMER HAWKEYE "BIG E" IS THE WWE HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION OF THE WORLD

When Iowa defensive lineman Ettore Ewen retired from the football team after the 2006 season, it caused little more than a murmur outside of local media. Ewen was a third-string tackle, plagued by knee injuries, and he was remaining at the school (graduating in '08) to finish his academic career.
WWE
247Sports

Iowa State football: Paul Finebaum is 'officially done' with Cyclones

The 2021 season was pegged to be a huge one for the Iowa State Cyclones, who returned a huge chunk of its team that won nine games one season ago. But through two weeks of the season, the Cyclones squeaked out a win over Northern Iowa and then lost to No. 10 Iowa this past weekend. On the ESPN College Football Podcast, ESPN Radio host Paul Finebaum was highly critical of the Cyclones for losing this huge game to an in-state rival on the same day College GameDay was in town.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freestyle Wrestling#Usa Wrestling#Combat#Daily Wrestling News#Septembrer 7#Simpsonville Hillcrest#The Alfred Community#Julius Brutus Creed#Wwe Nxt#Wno#Intermat Wrestling#Cadet World#Uni#Wtt#Wreaperwrestling Com#Wfs#The Team Usa World Team#Lvwc#Senior World Team Trials#Life Pacific University
ourquadcities.com

Highlights, photos and postgame: Iowa 27, Iowa State 17

The Iowa Hawkeyes used a dominant defense to bring the Cy-Hawk Trophy back to Iowa City for the sixth straight year. It was their second straight ranked victory to start the season. The Hawkeyes now sit at No. 5 in the AP Poll, their highest ranking since 2015 when they were No. 4. They came in at No. 7 in the Coaches Poll.
IOWA STATE
f4wonline.com

Bronson Rechsteiner makes WWE NXT debut, defeats LA Knight

Tonight's premiere of "NXT 2.0" featured the WWE in-ring debut of the son of a pro wrestling legend. Bronson Rechsteiner made his debut on tonight's NXT, defeating LA Knight in the opening match of the show. Rechsteiner is using the name "Bron Breakker" in WWE. He had changed his name on social media to "Rex Steiner" last week before then changing his handle to Bron Breaker.
WWE
f4wonline.com

Tommaso Ciampa wins NXT Championship, Von Wagner debuts

More than two years after having to vacate the title, Tommaso Ciampa is once again NXT Champion. Ciampa defeated LA Knight, Pete Dunne, and the debuting Von Wagner in a fatal four-way match on NXT tonight to win the NXT Championship. Ciampa pinned Knight after hitting the Fairytale Ending. The...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
abc17news.com

No. 5 Hawkeyes looking for more consistency from offense

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Defense has led No. 5 Iowa to its highest ranking since 2015. The Hawkeyes need more production from their offense if they’re going to stay there. Offensive lineman Mason Richman says the Hawks are confident they will improve. The Hawks beat consecutive ranked opponents in Indiana and Iowa State. But they are last in the Big Ten in rushing, passing and total offense and three of the team’s seven touchdowns have been scored by the defense. Iowa plays Kent State at home Saturday.
IOWA CITY, IA
Bucky's 5th Quarter

B5Q Blogopean Union: the men’s soccer team is officially on a winning streak!

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy