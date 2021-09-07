CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: How a California Gin Brand Helps to Protect the Beautiful Gray Whale

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProtecting our California animals, on land and at sea, is more important than ever as we learn more about the long-term effects of climate change. The whales spend their summers feeding in the Arctic before migrating 10,000 miles to winter off Mexico. On their journey down, they pass along the California coast through the spring. That’s where Gray Whale Gin founders, Marsh and Jan Mokhtari, were inspired to take action. On a camping trip in Big Sur, they began a conversation about conservation.

