Killeen police investigate fatal shooting of 18-year-old man on Westcliff Road

An 18-year-old man died Tuesday morning after being found in a vehicle with a gunshot wound in the 4500 block of Westcliff Road.

Killeen Police were dispatched to the 4500 block of Westcliff Road on Sept. 6 at approximately 11:31 P.M. in reference to a shots fired call.

The 18-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on Sept. 7 at 12:34 A.M by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson at the scene.

The victim's name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

This marks the eleventh murder for the City of Killeen in 2021.

If you have any information about this shooting, contact Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online .

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous.

The investigation is still ongoing and no other information was made available.

