Given his outspoken personality and veteran leadership, it was no surprise this week when Logan Ryan was named one of the Giants’ seven team captains. “I just try to do a good job of serving my teammates, anything the younger guys asking me from my years in the league,” said Ryan, the former Rutgers star who helped guide New York’s defensive turnaround in 2020 at free safety. “I try to be an open book … really just try to put my teammates in the best positions to succeed because we all need each other. I’m honored to be a captain, I take it very seriously and I’m going to try to do my best with it.”

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO