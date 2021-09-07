CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nonfarm business labor productivity up 2.1 percent in second quarter 2021

 9 days ago

Nonfarm business labor productivity increased 2.1 percent in the second quarter of 2021, as output increased 8.1 percent and hours worked increased 6.0 percent. Nonfarm business productivity, output, and hours worked, percent change from previous quarter at annual rate, second quarter 2011–second quarter 2021. Quarter Labor productivity. (output per hour)...

Related
calculatedriskblog.com

Industrial Production Increased 0.4 Percent in August

From the Fed: Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization. Industrial production increased 0.4 percent in August after moving up 0.8 percent in July. Late-month shutdowns related to Hurricane Ida held down the gain in industrial production by an estimated 0.3 percentage point. Although the hurricane forced plant closures for petrochemicals, plastic resins, and petroleum refining, overall manufacturing output rose 0.2 percent. Mining production fell 0.6 percent, reflecting hurricane-induced disruptions to oil and gas extraction in the Gulf of Mexico. The output of utilities increased 3.3 percent, as unseasonably warm temperatures boosted demand for air conditioning.
INDUSTRY
eyeonhousing.org

CPI Growth Slows in August

In August, consumer prices increased at its slowest pace since February 2021. Prices for several travel-related categories declined in August, as the delta variant spreads. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 0.3% in August on a seasonally adjusted basis, following an increase of 0.5% in July. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the “core” CPI increased by 0.1% in August, the smallest monthly increase in the past six months. In August, the indexes for used cars and trucks (-1.5%), motor vehicle insurance (-2.8%) and airline fares (-9.1%) declined.
BUSINESS
Providence Business News

Northeast consumer prices rise 4.4% Y/Y in Aug.

PROVIDENCE – Consumer prices in the Northeast rose 4.4% year over year in August, slower than the national rate of 5.3%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Tuesday. Price increases both in the region and nationally were driven by increases in energy and transportation costs. In the Northeast, price increases were offset by a decline in health care costs year over year.
ECONOMY
Productivity Dispersion, Entry, and Growth in U.S. Manufacturing Industries

Cindy Cunningham, Lucia Foster, Cheryl Grim, John Haltiwanger, Sabrina Wulff Pabilonia, Jay Stewart, and Zoltan Wolf. Within-industry productivity dispersion is pervasive and exhibits substantial variation across countries, industries, and time. We build on prior research that explores the hypothesis that periods of innovation are initially associated with a surge in business start-ups, followed by increased experimentation that leads to rising dispersion potentially with declining aggregate productivity growth, and then a shakeout process that results in higher productivity growth and declining productivity dispersion. Using novel detailed industry-level data on total factor productivity and labor productivity dispersion from the Dispersion Statistics on Productivity along with novel measures of entry rates from the Business Dynamics Statistics and productivity growth data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics for U.S. manufacturing industries, we find support for this hypothesis, especially for the high-tech industries.
ECONOMY
valdostatoday.com

August net tax revenues up 12.7 percent

Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Georgia’s August net tax collections totaled nearly $2.13 billion, for an increase of $240 million, or 12.7 percent, compared to August 2020, when net tax collections totaled almost $1.89 billion. Year-to-date, net tax revenue collections totaled $4.28 billion, for an increase of $248.7 million, or 6.2 percent, compared to FY 2021 after two months.
INCOME TAX
Motley Fool

Home Prices Up 17.4% During 2021's Second Quarter

Home values have soared during the pandemic. Here's what buyers need to know. If you've been in the market to buy a home, the fact that property values have soared may not come as big news. But you may be surprised to learn just how much they've risen. U.S. home...
REAL ESTATE
Economy
sgbonline.com

Sportsman’s Warehouse Sees 10 Percent Same-Store Decline In Second Quarter

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. reported earnings on an adjusted basis declined 42 percent in the second quarter ended July 31 as same-store sales declined 10 percent. The retailer was facing elevated demand in the year-ago period tied to the pandemic. “The business continued to perform well during the second quarter,”...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
moneytalksnews.com

The 15 Most Promising Jobs for Employment and Pay Growth in 2021

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on SmartAsset.com. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected the U.S. job market, and its impact will likely be felt for some time. After publishing 2019-2029 job projections in the fall of 2020 that did not capture the effects of the pandemic, the Bureau of...
JOBS
prairiestatewire.com

Chicago-Naperville-Elgin nonfarm payroll employees decrease by 0.4% since Oct. 2020

The number of employees on nonfarm payrolls for Nov. 2020 in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metropolitan statistical area was 4,459,500, a 0.4 percent decrease from the previous month, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. In Oct. 2020, Chicago-Naperville-Elgin reported 4,477,300 workers on nonfarm payrolls. Statistics were compiled from reports from...
ECONOMY
eyeonhousing.org

Price Index for Inputs to Residential Construction Declines in August

Prices paid for goods used in residential construction ex-energy decreased 0.7% in August (not seasonally adjusted), according to the latest Producer Price Index (PPI) report released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The decrease was largely driven by a decline in lumber and wood products prices and was the first monthly decline since the start of the last recession. The price index of services inputs to residential construction also decreased in August as smaller gross profit margins of building materials retailers outweighed increases in the prices of freight transportation and other services.
CONSTRUCTION
albuquerquenews.net

German production up in July, expected to continue in third quarter

BERLIN, Germany: After three consecutive months of declines caused by supply chain issues, German industrial production increased in July, according to data released on Tuesday. The Economy Ministry reported a 1 percent increase in overall production compared with June, when production fell by 1 percent. Car and auto parts production...
INDUSTRY
benefitspro.com

Employers beware the 'new hire cliff'

It’s a job seeker’s market out there, with industries across the boar hurting to find qualified individuals to round out their workforces. Thus, when companies do successfully find the right candidates to fit their needs, it’s imperative that they make sure the onboarding process goes smoothly. These days, with many hirings done completely or partially via a virtual platform, there’s a lot that can get overlooked.
ECONOMY
Kiplinger

Pandemic Unemployment Benefits End — This Relief Is Still Available

While millions of people have stopped receiving enhanced federal unemployment benefits, and millions more have lost the protection of a federal eviction moratorium, considerable pandemic-related aid from the federal government remains available — but in some instances, only a small percentage of those eligible for assistance are receiving it. Here’s...
HEALTH
105.7 The Hawk

Fortune 500 Company Expanding New Jersey Footprint And Starting Massive Hiring Event

Get ready for big business to boom here in the Garden State. A huge company is expanding in our backyard. You already know this, but the past couple of years haven't been easy on the job market. So many New Jerseyans were left jobless because of the pandemic - a quick Google search with information from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows over 320,000 people to be exact, with the highest it ever was over 740,000. Insane. It's time for a change, and this is a welcome one.
ECONOMY

