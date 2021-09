According to a US survey, the mobile wallet is not getting anywhere: almost seven years after the introduction of Apple Pay, the iPhone payment service at the checkout is only used in 6 percent of cases – even though Apple Pay is set up on the device and such a payment is accepted on site, as reported by the market research company Pymnts, which specializes in payment services. This means that everyday use has only increased slightly over the years, from 5 percent in 2015 to 6 percent now.

