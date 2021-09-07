CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fauci Rebukes DeSantis For Downplaying Importance Of Vaccines

By Nicholas Morgan
 7 days ago
Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis said last week that the decision to remain unvaccinated against COVID-19 does not affect him or others because it was a personal health choice. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, has since responded by calling his remarks “completely incorrect.”. During an appearance on...

