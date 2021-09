In his first Executive Decision segment of "Mad Money" Monday, host Jim Cramer spoke with Mark Bristow, president and CEO of gold miner Barrick Gold (GOLD) . Bristow said the business at Barrick "couldn't be better" as the company continues investing in its future while also delivering stable cash returns for its shareholders. Mining is, after all, a consumptive industry, Bristow noted. For every ounce of gold you take out of the ground, you must replace it with additional reserves. That's why Barrick has a long history of providing sustainable, profitable growth.

METAL MINING ・ 14 HOURS AGO