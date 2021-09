Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes his “special” group are better equipped to challenge for Champions League glory this season as Manchester United prepare to kick off their continental campaign in Switzerland.Having fallen to an agonising penalty shoot-out defeat to Villarreal in May’s Europa League final, the Red Devils return to European action against Young Boys at the Wankdorf Stadion on Tuesday evening.United are looking to improve on last term’s Champions League showing, having dropped into European football’s second-tier competition after finishing third in their group behind Paris St Germain and RB Leipzig.It's time to fly! 😁⏱ @TAGHeuer#MUFC | #UCL pic.twitter.com/NabgcAusoP— Manchester...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO