Flanker Kitchen + Sporting Club unveils menu ahead of October opening
Salt Lake City — With anticipation building ahead of its October opening in downtown Salt Lake City’s The Gateway cultural district, Flanker Kitchen + Sporting Club — a dining, drinking, and entertainment destination conceived by Carver Road Hospitality — is giving the world its first glimpse at a menu of elevated American fare developed by renowned culinary director Jeannie Glass. Rising to meet the challenge in a city that’s fast-becoming a must-taste destination for foodies, Glass has conceived a selection of dishes for all occasions and palettes, to be served at Flanker’s centerpiece Restaurant, as well as its Sporting Club and The Parlor cocktail lounge.www.utahbusiness.com
Comments / 0