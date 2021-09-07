Health inspections performed in August

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Health Department performed a total of 16 inspections of area food service locations during the month of August.

Following are the results of those inspections, including date of inspection, site, location and final grade. Specific violations are not listed.

— Aug. 2: Golden Corral, Laurinburg, 92.0

— Aug. 2: Chick Fil A, Laurinburg, 93.5

— Aug. 6: Gilchrist Family Restaurant, Laurinburg, 94.5

— Aug. 6: Jin Jin Chinese Restaurant, Laurinburg, 92.0

— Aug. 10: Golden Run, Laurinburg, 90.5

— Aug. 11: Food Lion North Meat Market, Laurinburg, 97.5

— Aug. 11: Food Lion North Deli, Laurinburg, 97.5

— Aug. 12: Greek Village, Laurinburg, 93.5

— Aug. 12: Kentucky Fried Chicken, Laurinburg, 92.0

— Aug. 13: County Line, Maxton, 92.0

— Aug. 17: Christ The Cornerstone Academy, Laurinburg, 95.0

— Aug. 18: Nics Pic Kwik Deli 7, Laurinburg, 93.0

— Aug. 20: Mi Casita Mexican Restaurant, Laurinburg, 93.5

— Aug. 25: Wagram School Cafeteria, Wagram, 97.5

— Aug. 26: T & J Grill, Wagram, 94.0

— Aug. 27: Graham’s Buffet, Laurinburg, 90