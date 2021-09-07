CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurinburg, NC

Health inspections performed in August

By Laurinburg Exchange
LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Health Department performed a total of 16 inspections of area food service locations during the month of August.

Following are the results of those inspections, including date of inspection, site, location and final grade. Specific violations are not listed.

— Aug. 2: Golden Corral, Laurinburg, 92.0

— Aug. 2: Chick Fil A, Laurinburg, 93.5

— Aug. 6: Gilchrist Family Restaurant, Laurinburg, 94.5

— Aug. 6: Jin Jin Chinese Restaurant, Laurinburg, 92.0

— Aug. 10: Golden Run, Laurinburg, 90.5

— Aug. 11: Food Lion North Meat Market, Laurinburg, 97.5

— Aug. 11: Food Lion North Deli, Laurinburg, 97.5

— Aug. 12: Greek Village, Laurinburg, 93.5

— Aug. 12: Kentucky Fried Chicken, Laurinburg, 92.0

— Aug. 13: County Line, Maxton, 92.0

— Aug. 17: Christ The Cornerstone Academy, Laurinburg, 95.0

— Aug. 18: Nics Pic Kwik Deli 7, Laurinburg, 93.0

— Aug. 20: Mi Casita Mexican Restaurant, Laurinburg, 93.5

— Aug. 25: Wagram School Cafeteria, Wagram, 97.5

— Aug. 26: T & J Grill, Wagram, 94.0

— Aug. 27: Graham’s Buffet, Laurinburg, 90

Laurinburg Exchange

Fire destroys Laurinburg home

LAURINBURG — A home on Randomwood Drive in Laurinburg has been deemed a total loss after a Wednesday afternoon fire destroyed it. According to Laurinburg Fire Chief Jordan McQueen, just before 2 p.m. firefighters were dispatched to a residential house fire and on arrival found heavy smoke and fire visible from the exterior of the home.
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

