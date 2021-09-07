CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Plans on Hiring 55,000 More Technologists, Corporate Employees

By Nick Kolakowski
Dice Insights
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon plans on hiring more than 55,000 technologists and corporate employees over the next several months, according to new CEO Andy Jassy. In an interview with Reuters, Jassy positioned the e-commerce giant as a good place for technologists (and other workers) who are inventive: “Everybody at the company has the freedom—and really, the expectation—to critically look at how it can be better and then invent ways to make it better.”

