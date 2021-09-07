Fareground Food Hall Reopens In Downtown Austin
DOWNTOWN DESTINATION FOOD HALL INTRODUCES NEW RESTAURANT PARTNERS, MANAGEMENT, RETAIL MARKETPLACE & BAR PROGRAM. Austin’s first food hall, Fareground, is officially back! Today, September 7, 2021, the food hall reopens to the public. After closing since the beginning of the pandemic on March 17, 2020, Cousins Properties (NYSE: CUZ), owner of Fareground at One Eleven Congress, is welcoming new restaurant partners, a retail marketplace featuring all local vendors, and a new bar program featuring craft cocktails, all-day coffee program and happy hours.www.kxan.com
