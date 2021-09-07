CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Ravens' Passing Game Poised To Struggle Early On?

By Jack McKessy
thedraftnetwork.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Baltimore Ravens finished the 2020 season dead last in receiving yards. That’s to be expected when you consider that quarterback Lamar Jackson finished second-to-last in pass attempts of all quarterbacks who started at least 15 games. Even the Bengals’ Joe Burrow, who played in five fewer games, had almost 30 more attempts than Jackson.

