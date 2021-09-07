CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBT remembers Sept. 11 attacks ahead of 20th anniversary

By WBT Staff
Wbt.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBo Thompson looks back at the day that changed America. The terror attacks on the World Trade Center, Pentagon, and the crash of Flight 93 in Shanksville, Penn. shook the country and will never be forgotten. WBT’s own news makers remember the tragic events from that morning and what we’ve learned from 9/11 nearly two decades later.

