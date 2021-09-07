CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Only Murders in the Building Episode 4 Recap and Ending, Explained

Cover picture for the article‘Only Murders in the Building’ is a curious case of a murder mystery that is wrapped up in the insecurities and loneliness of its three protagonists. Therefore, as the story unfolds, new secrets come to the surface. In the fourth episode of the comedy-drama, Charles, Mabel, and Oliver interrogate music icon Sting about the murder of Tim Kono. Like us, if you are also trying to solve the mystery while watching along, here are some clues and revelations you might have missed in the latest episode. SPOILERS AHEAD!

