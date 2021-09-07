CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Proud Boys leader begins 5-month sentence

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (CNN) – The leader of the Proud Boys extremist group has surrendered to serve more than five months on weapons and property destruction charges. Henry “Enrique” Tarrio turned himself in to the D.C. Central Detention Facility Monday evening. In July, he pleaded guilty to burning a Black Lives Matter...

A Capitol riot suspect was hours from sentencing. Then prosecutors got video of him apparently attacking an officer.

WASHINGTON — Even after Robert Reeder pleaded guilty to illegally picketing inside the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, he remained adamant that he was innocent of the worst allegations leveled against him. Prosecutors argued that Reeder actively participated in chants with rioters and egged on the aggressive crowd, though...
Rocky Mount officers refuse plea deal in Capitol riot

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two former Rocky Mount police officers charged with participating in the Jan. 6 riot on the U.S. Capitol have rejected a plea deal offered by federal prosecutors. The government presented plea agreements to Thomas Robertson and Jacob Fracker during court appearances Tuesday morning. Attorneys for both men requested trial dates for their clients, who have denied any wrongdoing and have steadfastly maintained that they had nothing to do with the violence that occurred in D.C.
Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Begins Jail Sentence For Burning BLM Banner After Motion To Disqualify Judge Backfires

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Enrique Tarrio, the Afro-Cuban chairman of the white nationalist man-boys-only club, the Proud Boys (basically, if Stephen from Django was about 40 years younger, Latino and from Miami, you got Tarrio), turned himself into the D.C. Central Detention Facility Monday night after being sentenced to more than five months in jail for ruthlessly lynching a defenseless Black Lives Matter banner that belonged to a Black church.
Black officer who shot Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt went ‘into hiding’ after torrent of racist abuse

The Washington police officer who fatally shot Ashli Babbitt, a Trump supporter who became a martyr in right-wing circles after dying during the 6 January Capitol riot, says he had to go into hiding once his name was leaked.Lt. Michael Byrd, a 28-year veteran of the US Capitol police is Black, and said he faced a torrent of racist abuse once his identity made its way onto conservative media sites. “They talked about killing me. Cutting off my head. Very vicious and cruel things,” he told NBC News in an interview on Thursday. “There were some racist attacks as...
Neighbor burns cross on Black family’s lawn in Virginia and gets prison time, feds say

A Virginia man faces time in federal prison after prosecutors said he admitted to burning a cross in the front yard of a Black family’s home last summer. James Brown was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison on Aug. 20, four months after pleading guilty to charges related to the June 2020 incident, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia. The 41-year-old was accused of “using force or the threat of force to interfere with federally protected housing rights based on race,” among other charges, McClatchy News reported.
An alleged Capitol rioter says his ankle monitor beeps too loudly. He wants a judge to let him remove it.

Potential customers eyeing Supreme Aluminum Florida’s handiwork might have been wowed by the construction company’s poolside pergolas or outdoor grilling enclaves. But some who met with owner Gabriel Garcia this year have had their in-person consultations interrupted by loud beeping. The noise may have required an embarrassing explanation: The sound...
Officials Were Warned About ‘Mass-Casualty Event’ Days Before Capitol Riot, Says Report

Hundreds of law-enforcement officials were warned about the possibility of a “mass-casualty event” just two days before a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, according to Politico. It was reported earlier this year that the heads of so-called fusion centers—regional U.S. intelligence hubs tasked with tracking domestic terror threats—held a rare national call on Jan. 4 to discuss ominous threats they were seeing ahead of the MAGA gathering. Now, Politico reports that the 300 law-enforcement officials on the call were warned about a possible “mass-casualty event.” An official summary of the call obtained by the site says: “Reporting indicates a significant number of individual [sic] plan to or are advocating for others to travel to Washington, DC to engage in civil unrest and violence.” One participant said threats to the U.S. Capitol building were specifically discussed during the call. Politico reports that there was even a hashtag on FBI’s private communication service to discuss the threats: #CERTUNREST2021. An FBI spokesperson declined to comment on Politico’s report.
