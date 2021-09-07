CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Bolsonaro Warns Freedom Under Threat At Brazil Rallies

By Valeria PACHECO
IBTimes
IBTimes
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Brazilians marked the country's independence day Tuesday with rallies for and against embattled President Jair Bolsonaro, who warned he would not let perceived enemies including the Supreme Court attack freedom and democracy. Tens of thousands of Bolsonaro supporters flooded streets with the green, yellow and blue of the national flag...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
wtvbam.com

Bolsonaro emerges as risk factor for Brazil IPO pipeline

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Competition, the pandemic and sectoral demand are common challenges facing companies planning initial public offerings (IPOs), but Brazilian companies have started to flag a new risk: political upheaval from far-right President Jair Bolsonaro. Cosmetics maker Coty and retailer Cencosud’s Brazilian units included the risk of a...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Brazilians join rallies calling for Jair Bolsonaro’s impeachment

Brazilians from both the right and left of the political spectrum joined forces on Sunday to call for president Jair Bolsonaro’s impeachment, though turnout was lower than expected. Protesters across the country expressed anger over the government’s handling of the pandemic, surging inflation and Bolsonaro’s attacks on the Supreme Court.
BUSINESS
sandiegouniontribune.com

Brazil protests show low street support for impeachment push

RIO DE JANEIRO — Turnout at protests across Brazil against President Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday was far smaller than rallies the president called earlier this week, underscoring that pressure from the streets remains insufficient to drive efforts seeking his impeachment. Many of those protesting dressed all in white, as instructed...
BUSINESS
9&10 News

Mass Protests Held Against Brazil President Bolsonaro

Thousands took the streets in Brazil on Sunday to protest against President Jair Bolsonaro. The demonstrations were organized by opposition groups to show their frustration with the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and corruption allegations. Some political parties called for more protests in October. The biggest protests took place...
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
Person
Donald Trump
wtvbam.com

Argentina’s Peronists under pressure after primary defeat

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentina’s ruling Peronist party was on the defensive on Monday after a bruising congressional primary result saw the center-left coalition lose ground in a number of key seats, including the battleground of Buenos Aires province. The chief of staff, Santiago Cafiero, defended the government, saying that...
POLITICS
AFP

Hundreds protest Brazil's Bolsonaro after week of tension

Several hundred Brazilians protested against President Jair Bolsonaro and demanded his impeachment in Sunday demonstrations called by conservative groups, days after a massive mobilization supporting the country's embattled far-right leader. The street protests in Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo and Belo Horizonte, among other cities, were convened by conservative-leaning social organizations like Movimento Brasil Livre (Free Brazil Movement, or MBL), which pressed for the impeachment of leftwing president Dilma Rousseff in 2016. MBL now advocates a third way for Brazil's 2022 presidential elections, under the slogan "Neither Bolsonaro nor Lula," referring to the current president's political nemesis Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Organizers expected large crowds, but without the support of groups like Lula's Workers' Party (PT) the demonstrations were smaller than anticipated.
AMERICAS
IBTimes

Bolsonaro Backs Off Attacks On Brazil's Institutions

President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday backed off his heated attacks on Brazil's federal institutions, insisting that his recent jabs at the Supreme Court just came "in the heat of the moment." "My words, sometimes forceful, were spoken in the heat of the moment," the far-right president said in a written...
POLITICS
Rebel Yell

Brazil | Jair Bolsonaro supporters attempt to break into a ministry

Unfortunately, your browser does not support videos. (Rio de Janeiro) President Jair Bolsonaro finds himself increasingly isolated on September 7th despite demonstrations of support. A group of protesters attempted to break into the Ministry of Health building on Thursday. Truckers have also blocked highways. Posted on Sep 9, 2021 at...
AMERICAS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Supreme Court Judges#Brazilians#The Supreme Court#Air Force#Senate#Afp
Public Radio International PRI

Bolsonaro supporters talk military action during mostly peaceful rallies in Brazil

People took to the streets on Brazil's Independence Day yesterday, but it wasn't the usual festive celebration. President Jair Bolsonaro had called for his supporters to take to the streets with weapons, and talk about military action. Michael Fox reports that the demonstrations remained mostly peaceful, but may have set the stage for more conflict.
POLITICS
Daily Beast

Bolsonaro Goes Full Trump Ahead of Brazil’s ‘Jan. 6’-Inspired Rally

Brazil is bracing for its own version of the Jan. 6 “stop the steal” riot at the U.S. Capitol, inspired by far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, whose predicted election defeat has made him as desperate as former U.S. President Donald Trump. Bolsonaro has called for his supporters to gather en masse on Tuesday, Brazil’s Independence Day.
POLITICS
IBTimes

Pro-, Anti-Bolsonaro Rallies On Brazil National Day Pose High Risk

Supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro will take to the streets Tuesday in hundreds of cities across Brazil for a high-risk national holiday -- but opponents of the far-right leader are hoping to frustrate him with massive counter-protests. The pro- and anti-Bolsonaro demonstrations will make for an unpredictable Brazilian Independence Day....
AMERICAS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Portugal
Country
Brazil
Riverside Press Enterprise

Bolsonaro supporters take to the streets in Brazil

BRASILIA – Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro gathered in major cities on Tuesday to back the far-right leader in his dispute with the Supreme Court, exacerbating a conflict that has rattled Latin America’s largest democracy. Bolsonaro has urged his supporters to turn out in record numbers, hoping for an...
AMERICAS
washingtonnewsday.com

On Brazil’s National Day, there were both pro- and anti-Bolsonaro rallies.

On Brazil’s National Day, there were both pro- and anti-Bolsonaro rallies. On Brazil’s Independence Day, tens of thousands of people filled the streets to demonstrate their support for President Jair Bolsonaro, who is embroiled in a bitter political war with institutions like the Supreme Court. Anti-Bolsonaro demonstrators also assembled in...
AMERICAS
The Intercept

Jair Bolsonaro’s Pro-Coup Rally: September 7 Is Shaping Up to Be Brazil’s January 6

Supporters of Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro are organizing online to take to the streets on Tuesday and begin the overthrow of the country’s democratic institutions. “It’s all or nothing now,” said an unnamed narrator in a video shared in pro-Bolsonaro online messaging groups. “Take the streets this September 7 or we’ll be slaves.” Another video called for “patriots” to donate money and participate to “begin a general cleansing process in Brazil.”
AMERICAS
marketresearchtelecast.com

Kirchnerism plebiscites its management in the primary elections of Argentina

Argentina celebrates this Sunday an original electoral experiment. The electorate elects the candidates for deputies and senators of the parties for the Legislative of November 14, but the open, mandatory and simultaneous nature of the PASO, as they are called, turns the day into a referendum on the management of the Government of Alberto Fernández and Cristina Fernández de Kirchner. Without much to lose, Argentines will show their social humor, exhausted as they are by the restrictions of the pandemic and an economic crisis that seems to have no end.
POLITICS
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
49K+
Followers
19K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy