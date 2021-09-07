CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High school football: What we learned in Week 2

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost any coach at any level of football will tell you that you learn the most about a team in regards to how it improves from its first-game performance to its second-game performance. And going off that belief, we sure learned a lot about some of the area's high school...

Gainesville.com

Friday Night's Previews: This week's football action

The Gainesville Sun's Game of the Week: EASTSIDE (0-2) at BUCHHOLZ (2-0), 7:30 p.m., Today. Looking back: The Eastside Rams fell to Middleburg 40-23 last Friday while the Buchholz Bobcats brought home a 28-7 win from Sandalwood. What to watch for: Despite Eastside's struggles through the opening weeks of the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
shakinthesouthland.com

Clemson vs. SC State: Tigers Get Back on Track Against the Bulldogs

Welcome back everybody. After far too long, football returned to a fully populated Death Valley as the Tigers took on the South Carolina State Bulldogs. After last week’s defensive battle with Georgia, I was somewhat amused by all of the talk by SEC fans (e.g. ESPN) that the Clemson dynasty was over and the playoff would consist of multiple SEC teams. Well, it’s just a wee bit early to be making such arguments, especially when the game was decided by a pick six. Count the Tigers out at your own peril. Today’s game was expected to be a showcase of the players that provide depth to the Tiger starters.
CLEMSON, SC
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Video of stunned Florida State cheerleaders goes viral

Jacksonville State pulled off one of the most thrilling upsets in recent college football history on Saturday night with their win over Florida State. Seminoles fans and players were left stunned, and so were their cheerleaders. The Gamecocks were trailing the Seminoles 17-14 with 1:23 left. They drove to their...
FLORIDA STATE
Gainesville.com

Gainesville edges Trinity Catholic

OCALA — Gainesville running back Kyree Edwards scored the game’s only touchdown on an 11-yard run late in the first half, and the Hurricanes' defense forced four turnovers in a hard-earned 7-3 win over Trinity Catholic on Friday night at Dunlap Field. The win improved Gainesville to 2-1 on the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gainesville.com

SEC Misery Index: Hey, Dan Mullen. Florida has a QB controversy, even if you don't think so.

This wasn't the most newsworthy Saturday in SEC football, but that won't keep some folks out of the Misery Index. Let's start in Gainesville. Specific to Emory Jones — he has not played well in the first two games. Jones has thrown two interceptions in each of the first two contests, though they were in blowout wins against Florida Atlantic and South Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
Gainesville.com

Gators notebook: Several players missing playing time

TAMPA — Florida defensive back Elijah Blades’ absence extended past the second half of the season opener against FAU, as the graduate transfer was once again not dressed out for Saturday’s contest, a 42-20 victory over the University of South Florida. The cause for Blades’ absence was unknown at the...
TAMPA, FL
247Sports

Game Day at Scott Field: Bulldogs and Wolfpack collide in ACC-SEC matchup

STARKVILLE – The Bulldogs are on their Scott Field for the next non-conference contest. But if Mississippi State is to score another September victory the game has to be raised several notches against visiting North Carolina State. This evening’s matchup of Atlantic Coast Conference against Southeastern Conference is part of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Gainesville.com

Abolverdi's Answers: Richardson's role grows, Gators run wild again

Before every Florida game, Gainesville Sun college football beat writer Zach Abolverdi comes up with five pertinent questions and then answers them after the game. Here's Week 2 after the 42-20 win at USF:. How will Emory Jones play following his shaky debut as the starting quarterback?. Emory Jones accounted...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Tide 100.9 FM

Nick Saban Clears up Backup Quarterback Position

There is no question as to who the starter is in Tuscaloosa under center. Bryce Young has exceeded even the highest of expectations in his first two games, throwing for a combined 571 yards and seven touchdowns en route to two blowout victories. The five-star out of Mater Dei has officially arrived and is here to stay.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Gainesville.com

High school football roundup: Buchholz rolls Eastside, 42-7

Buchholz continued the hot start to its high school football season Friday with a 42-7 win over Eastside before an overflow crowd at Citizens Field. The Bobcats improved to 3-0, having outscored opponents 105-14, and take their ninth consecutive win in the series vs. Eastside. "I loved the way that...
HIGH SCHOOL
Boston Globe

USC dismisses head football coach Clay Helton

Southern California fired football coach Clay Helton on Monday, two games into his seventh season in charge. Athletic director Mike Bohn made the move two days after an embarrassing 42-28 home loss to Stanford that dropped the Trojans (1-1, 0-1 Pac-12) out of the AP Top 25. Donte Williams, the Trojans’ cornerbacks coach and associate head coach, is taking over as head coach for USC’s Pac-12 contest at Washington State this weekend. Williams, a Los Angeles-area native and the first Black head coach in USC football history, joined the program in 2020 and has played a major role in USC’s significant recruiting advancements over the past two cycles. Helton went 46-24 during his improbable tenure in charge of the longtime college football powerhouse. The Trojans won the Rose Bowl after the 2016 season and the Pac-12 title in 2017 while Sam Darnold was their quarterback, but Helton’s teams otherwise struggled to live up to the sky-high expectations around a program with 11 national championships. Helton was 19-14 since the 2017 season, and he repeatedly avoided vocal calls for his dismissal from fans and boosters during that stretch. Bohn replaced Lynn Swann as USC’s athletic director in November 2019, and the school’s aspirations for national title contention ramped up again with major additions to all areas of the football program.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Gainesville.com

Mid-American Conference best bets for Week 2

The Mid-American Conference (MAC) had a very good opening weekend, and there are plenty of intriguing games on the slate this week. Below, we look at the best bets from the Mid-American Conference in Week 2, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets. MAC best bets for...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Gainesville.com

Gators Week 2 Against the Bulls: X-Factors and Predictions, The GatorSports Podcast

Welcome to another episode of The GatorSports Podcast. All things Florida Gators. Zach Abolverdi and Graham Hall, writers for The Gainesville Sun and Gatorsports.com. This episode the guys discuss Florida’s upcoming match up against the South Florida Bulls, Gators need to built on defense, Emory’s confidence, 9/11, X-Factors of The Game, and of course the Scores predictions. The Gatorsports podcast will have bi-weekly episodes during the football season.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gainesville.com

Whitley: It's time to pull the trigger and start AR-15

TAMPA — There is only one obvious reason why Anthony Richardson should not be Florida’s starting quarterback. He grabbed it as he crossed the goal line after an 80-yard touchdown run. Richardson’s right hamstring “tightened up,” according to Dan Mullen. That’s all we know for now about the injury, and...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Gainesville.com

Five Questions with ... Richard Gouraige

Florida offensive tackle Richard Gouraige gets a chance to play in his hometown of Tampa vs. USF. "Recently I’ve been getting a lot of calls and texts and stuff like that from a lot of people asking for tickets to come out and basically support the team,” Gouraige said. “Because since this is home for me, everybody wants to come out and support.”
COLLEGE SPORTS

