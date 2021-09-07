Here's How A Blob Of Domino's Pizza Dough Almost Swallowed A Dumpster
When a hurricane is about to make landfall, businesses and residents make all types of preparations. In the Covington area of Louisiana, one Domino's Pizza location has caught the attention of many people with its disposal of its pizza dough. According to Nola.com, one employee tossed dough in the dumpster prior to Hurricane Ida making landfall. Unfortunately, the food waste had other ideas. While some people might recall the old school horror movie "The Blob," this image is more silly than frightening. Although a growing blob of pizza dough could be the theme for a Halloween horror film... or maybe it is the companion to another "Killer Tomatoes" movie? But we digress.www.mashed.com
