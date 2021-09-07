CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Long Beach, CA

Press-Telegram football top 10 for Week 3: Warren moves up; Long Beach Poly down

By Scott French
Long Beach Press-Telegram
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Press-Telegram has updated its rankings of the local high school football teams for the start of Week 3. The Braves cruised past Bishop Amat, 47-7, behind Jabari Bates’ 173 yards and three TDs, and now face back-to-back out-of-state battles — at home with East St. Louis, Ill. (No. 40 in MaxPreps’ national rankings, 37 spots behind Bosco), and then a trip to Chesapeake, Va., to face Smith — before the Oct. 1 Trinity League-opening showdown with Mater Dei.

www.presstelegram.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Five things to watch in the California recall election

California voters will render a verdict Tuesday on whether Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) will get to keep his job for another year. On the ballot will be two questions: whether Newsom should be recalled as governor and, if so, who should replace him. Conservative radio host Larry Elder (R) has emerged as the top prospect to succeed Newsom if the recall effort is successful.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whittier, CA
State
California State
City
Inglewood, CA
Los Alamitos, CA
Football
Los Alamitos, CA
Education
City
Los Alamitos, CA
Long Beach, CA
Football
Local
California Education
Long Beach, CA
Sports
Local
California Football
City
Downey, CA
Long Beach, CA
Education
City
Long Beach, CA
Los Alamitos, CA
Sports
City
Lakewood, CA
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Long
Person
John Bosco
Person
Vance Johnson

Comments / 0

Community Policy