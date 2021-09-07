CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales Trailer Goes to the Dark Side on Disney+ This Halloween

By Anthony Lund
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first trailer for LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales has been released by Disney ahead of the Halloween special's launch on Disney+ on October 1st. The new addition to the LEGO Star Wars canon, which last year provided a Christmas themed offering, will see the comedy of LEGO's animated output taking on the dark side of the Force...both literally and metaphorically. If you imagine the Simpson's Treehouse of Horror based in the LEGO Star Wars universe and you are pretty much there. The new trailer gives a first real look at the three individual stories that feature in the special.

