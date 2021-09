The ongoing feud between Bad Wolves and their former vocalist, Tommy Vext, does not appear to be cooling down any time soon. Vext (né Thomas Cummings) and Bad Wolves parted ways in January, not long after the frontman’s ex-girlfriend, fitness model and personal trainer Whitney Johns, was granted a restraining order against him. Vext has since been replaced by Daniel “DL” Laskiewicz (ex-The Acacia Strain), with whom the group released their first single, “Lifelife,” earlier this week. Prior to the debut of that song, the band issued a statement claiming that Vext was “emotionally and physically abusive” during his tenure with the group, and addressing what they referred to as “fraudulent claims” made by Vext with regards to songwriting credits for the band’s work.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO