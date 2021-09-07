CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

How to use an early warning system for sepsis in the emergency department

accreditationqualitycenter.com
 9 days ago

An early warning system for sepsis embedded in an electronic health record (EHR) can have a significant impact on sepsis care, according to a recent research article. Sepsis is a life-threatening condition caused by the body’s extreme reaction to an infection. Annually, at least 1.7 million American adults develop sepsis and about 270,000 Americans die due to sepsis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

www.accreditationqualitycenter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Healthcare IT News

Epic's director of nursing discusses new research on its sepsis early warning model

A new independent study in the Journal of Critical Care Medicine found that Epic's sepsis early warning system led to faster antibiotic administration and better patient outcomes without an increase in harmful clinical interventions, like antibiotic or IV fluid overdose. The model, used by hospitals nationwide, detects the first risk...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Emergency departments report spike in THC-related visits

The CDC is warning clinicians, health officials and the general public about the potential for adverse events due to inadequate labeling of cannabis products containing a certain type of THC, according to a Sept. 14 health alert. Cannabis contains various THC isomers, with delta-9 THC being the most predominant and...
HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Department#Sepsis#Early Warning System#Healthcare Systems#Ehr#Americans#Critical Care Medicine#The Metrohealth System#Md#Healthleaders Media
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Moderna Just Made This Major Announcement About Its COVID Vaccine

There are a lot of potential changes on the horizon for Moderna. In August, the vaccine manufacturer completed its submission to receive full approval for its vaccine in people 18 years and older from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is still being reviewed. Then, earlier this month, Moderna submitted another application for a booster dose, requesting authorization to give half-doses to the general public as a supplemental third shot. Now, Moderna is planning to evolve its COVID vaccine in another way.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Mean You Have Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared condition associated with aging. But it's becoming more common, simply because more of us are living longer. According to the World Health Organization, dementia cases are expected to triple from their current rate by the year 2050. Although the disease is progressive and there is currently no cure, treatments are available to slow its progression if at all possible. The key is early detection. In particular, forgetting one thing might mean you're developing dementia. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Best Life

The CDC Says to Avoid These 2 Popular U.S. Destinations Right Now

The ability to pack a bag and hit the road has been one of the many things upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. And while a short downturn in cases made some hopeful they could begin to travel with ease again, a recent surge in cases is now making the idea of vacationing in some areas feel even further off. The latest setback comes as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added two more popular destinations to their list of locales travelers should avoid: the Bahamas and St. Martin.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Take This Medication, Wear a Mask Even If You're Vaccinated, CDC Says

Getting the COVID vaccine has made many people more secure about once again engaging in the everyday activities they used to enjoy, from dining indoors to seeing movies with friends. While many vaccinated people are once again performing these activities without masks on, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are now recommending that people who take one particular type of medication start wearing their masks regularly again—even if they're vaccinated. Read on to discover what the CDC is recommending and how it could affect you.
PHARMACEUTICALS
NJ.com

When is the best time to get the flu shot?

There has been no change in the Center for Disease Control’s recommendation on the timing of getting vaccinated against the flu. The agency says getting vaccinated in August is too early, especially for older people, because of the likelihood of reduced protection against flu infection later in the flu season. September and October are good times to get vaccinated. However, as long as flu viruses are circulating, vaccinations should continue, even in January or later.
HEALTH
Best Life

An Increasing Number of COVID Outbreaks Are Tied to This One Activity

As COVID cases continue to rise in areas across the U.S., officials are tracing outbreaks to a number of different events. Recently, a handful of states have sounded the alarm on COVID clusters tied to an activity that many of us might consider to be relatively innocuous. In regions that span the entire country, states are seeing a spike in COVID cases linked to high school and middle school sports.
EDUCATION
wfxrtv.com

CDC changes guidance on getting COVID-19 vaccine and flu vaccine at the same time

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – There is updated guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) when it comes to getting your COVID-19 vaccination and your flu shot. In the beginning, the CDC asked people to wait at least two weeks between their COVID-19 shot and their flu shot. But now, health experts say it’s okay to get them both at the same time.
CHARLESTON, WV
Knowridge Science Report

Why smokers have a lower risk of COVID-19

In a new study from Hiroshima University, researchers found a potential reason why lower numbers of COVID cases have appeared amongst smokers compared to non-smokers, even as other reports suggest smoking increases the severity of the disease. They also found two drugs that mimic the effect of chemicals in cigarette...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AOL Corp

What medical conditions exempt a person from receiving a Covid vaccine?

Now that the Food and Drug Administration has fully approved a Covid-19 vaccine, the Pfizer-BioNTech shot dubbed Comirnaty, more employers and universities are mandating immunization. Some people may seek medical exemptions to not receive the shots, but what medical conditions would warrant exemptions?. Individual companies and other institutions can determine...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ideastream.org

Has Anyone Died After Receiving The COVID-19 Vaccine?

What are your questions about the coronavirus vaccine?. Ideastream Public Media's health team is answering as many questions as possible, with help from local experts in a range of fields. You can send us your questions with our online form, through our social media group, or call us at 216-916-6476. We'll keep the answers coming on our website and on the air.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy