CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Ag Economy Barometer: Farmer Sentiment Improves in August, But Inflationary Concerns Mount

By James Mintert, Michael Langemeier, Purdue Center for Commercial Agriculture
agfax.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAgricultural producers’ sentiment improved slightly in August compared to July as the Ag Economy Barometer rose four points to a reading of 138 vs. 134 a month earlier. The modest rise in the barometer was primarily attributable to an improvement in the Index of Current Conditions, which climbed 9 points to 152 while the Index of Future Expectations rose just 2 points to 132. Although the barometer and its two key sub-indices improved in August compared to July, all three indices remain well below the very positive sentiment readings posted this past spring. The Purdue University-CME Group Ag Economy Barometer sentiment index is calculated each month from 400 U.S. agricultural producers’ responses to a telephone survey. This month’s survey was conducted from August 23-27, 2021.

agfax.com

Comments / 0

Related
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Morning Cattle Market Rally Sparks Optimism

Following widespread market pressure Tuesday in all livestock markets, live cattle trade posted firm early gains. This change in direction over the last two weeks of lower prices has helped to spark active buyer support, pushing prices to triple-digit gains in live cattle and feeder cattle futures. Active support in...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Wheat up over 1% on lower supplies, U.S ratings support corn

SINGAPORE/PARIS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures on Tuesday gained more than 1% on concern over global supplies at a time of strong demand, while corn bounced back from losses in the previous session after a government report showed a decline in U.S crop conditions. The Chicago Board of...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Bearishness May Be Difficult to Overcome

Even though the closure of the JBS Grand Island plant was expected to be temporary, the cattle complex continues to pancake lower as technical support levels are taken out. Hogs are under pressure from cash and cutout weakness. Cattle: Steady Futures: Mixed Live Equiv: $238.08 -$0.89*. Hogs: Lower Futures: Mixed...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Soybeans, corn fall on forecast of larger U.S. crops

HAMBURG, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans and corn fell on Monday as the market's focus returned to forecasts of larger U.S. harvests made by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Wheat dropped on easing concerns about global supplies. Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybeans were down 0.4% at $12.80-3/4...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Drought#Capital Investment#Ag Economy Barometer#The Short Term#Long Term Farmland
agfax.com

Corn Market: China Production at Record Level, U.S. Expecting 2nd Largest Harvest Ever

In its monthly World Agricultural Production report on Friday, USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) indicated that, “USDA estimates China marketing year (MY) 2021/22 corn production at a record 273.0 million metric tons (mmt), up 5.0 mmt or 2 percent from last month, up 5 percent from last year, and 5 percent above the 5-year average of 260.3 mmt.
AGRICULTURE
wisfarmer.com

USDA adjusts production estimates upward for corn and soybeans

The monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates, released today by USDA’s Office of the Chief Economist, increased corn supply for the start of the new marketing year, largely driven by the 600,000 additional acres farmers planted. USDA dropped the soybean supply due to a 400,000-acre decrease in soybeans planted but bumped up the cotton supply despite a 530,000-acre decrease.
AGRICULTURE
bakingbusiness.com

USDA projects smallest wheat carryover in eight years

KANSAS CITY — The US Department of Agriculture in its September World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report issued Sept. 10 lowered its forecast for the carryover of wheat on June 1, 2022, to 615 million bus, down 12 million from the August outlook and down 229 million bus, or 27%, from 844 million bus in 2021. It would be the smallest US wheat carryover since 590 million bus in 2014.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
hoosieragtoday.com

USDA Releases WASDE/Crop Production Reports

USDA released the Crop Production and World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimate Reports Friday. USDA is calling for higher corn and soybean production in the U.S. Corn production is forecast at 15 billion bushels, up 246 million bushels from last month on increases to harvested area and yield, which is 176.3 bushels per acre, up 1.7 bushels. Harvested area is 85.1 million acres, up 600,000. The U.S. corn outlook is for larger supplies, increased feed and residual use, greater exports, and higher ending stocks. The season-average corn price dropped 30 cents to $5.45 a bushel.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Further Weakness Expected

There appears to be no bottom in the livestock markets. A concern over declining demand has gripped the market and will not let go. Technical support continues to be violated. Cattle: Steady Futures: Mixed Live Equiv: $238.97 -3.17*. Hogs: Lower Futures: Mixed Lean Equiv: $112.36 -3.77**. * based on formula...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

Rice Market Update: USDA Report Bullish, Delta Harvest Gaining Strength

All eyes are on Arkansas this week, as there has been little activity in the global markets. It appears that Hurricane Ida spared the Arkansas crop, but the same cannot be said for some grain facilities in Louisiana. Damage assessments are still coming in, but there is more infrastructure damage than crop damage, and initial total damage estimates are being floated in the $80 billion range at this point.
AGRICULTURE
pnwag.net

USDA Expects Smaller Wheat Crop, Larger Numbers for Corn Soybeans

Late last week, the USDA released its Crop Production and World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimate Reports. USDA said the U.S. wheat outlook is for reduced supplies, slightly higher domestic use, unchanged exports, and decreased ending stocks. The season-average farm price dropped ten cents to $6.60 a bushel for wheat.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn Futures Down, Soybeans, Wheat Mixed

Corn is 2 to 3 cent lower, soybeans are narrowly mixed and wheat is 3 cents lower to 5 cents higher. Corn trade is 2 to 3 cents lower at midday Monday with trade fading from Friday’s action a bit as harvest is expected to expand this week. Ethanol margins should remain in the recent range with cheaper fall blends and weaker corn basis likely to shore up margins with natural gas prices the biggest short-term headwind, with the transition to the fall driving season ongoing.
AGRICULTURE
Enid News and Eagle

Grains recover on USDA reports, cattle freefall

Howdy market watchers. This Sept. 11, we remember those who lost their lives 20 years ago in the attacks on our country. It is a time to be thankful for our freedom, friends and family as uncertainty in the world around us continues to elude predictability. There was a crisis...
AGRICULTURE
Sidney Herald

USDA expands assistance to cover feed transportation costs for drought-impacted ranchers

In response to the severe drought conditions in the West and Great Plains, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced today its plans to help cover the cost of transporting feed for livestock that rely on grazing. USDA is updating the Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honey Bees and Farm-raised Fish Program (ELAP) to immediately cover feed transportation costs for drought impacted ranchers. USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) will provide more details and tools to help ranchers get ready to apply at their local USDA Service Center later this month at fsa.usda.gov/elap.
AGRICULTURE
KDHL AM 920

USDA Yield Estimate Almost a Record MN Broker Is it Real?

Both corn and beans struggled again last week. The bears again had most of the news in their favor but Gordy Kralovetz with Chiodo Commodities said there was buying under the market that helped to limit losses. Then the USDA released the September Supply Demand Report Friday morning and that was in the bear's favor too! The trade anticipated the USDA would raise corn and bean acres planted, would increase the yield estimate, and decrease demand.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Early Word Livestock: Short-Covering May Surface

The livestock complex struggled Thursday with only a few nearby live cattle contracts closing higher. Cash cattle trade looks to close the week generally $1 higher. Hogs made a valiant attempt to hold, but weakness slowly permeated contracts. Robin Schmahl DTN Contributing Analyst. Cattle: Steady Futures: Mixed Live Equiv: $242.14...
AGRICULTURE
hoosieragtoday.com

Biobased Products Provide Value to Soybean Farmers and the Economy

A recent study from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development highlights the value of soybeans in the biobased industry. United Soybean Board Director and Kendallville, IN farmer Tom Griffiths says the report is the latest in a series that tracks biobased products and their impact. “What’s really great about...
KENDALLVILLE, IN
agnetwest.com

Latest Ag Economy Barometer Released

The Monthly Ag Economy Barometer rose four points in August to 138. The modest rise was primarily attributable to an improvement in the Current Conditions Index, which climbed 9 points to 152. The Index of Future Expectation rose two points to 132. Although the barometer and its two key sub-indexes...
AGRICULTURE
agrinews-pubs.com

Farmers feel ag economy whiplash

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The past 18 months have been a roller-coaster in the ag economy, and farmers are feeling the whiplash. David Widmar, agricultural economist at Purdue University, discussed the journey at a seminar hosted by Halderman Real Estate and Farm Management. “Let’s turn the clock to January 2020,”...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy